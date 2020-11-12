Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ditch the can and make a cranberry preserve worthy of adoration

Cranberry and clementine membrillo
Cranberries blend with orange citrus and sugar into a fruit paste that raises the bar on the typical jelly.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Thanksgiving in 2020 is going to look a lot different this year in more ways than one. So instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and play around with the expected holiday tropes. You’ll see that the classic dishes can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Cranberry sauce may seem like the most traditional stalwart of the Thanksgiving dinner table, but it’s the one I most like to experiment with. And while the jellied stuff from the can is pretty iconic — I’ve happily served it myself at Thanksgiving dinners past — it is made with high-fructose corn syrup, which is ... not great.

Instead of making a relish this year, though, I’m making a smooth fruit paste from the cranberries a la membrillo. Made with cooked quince, membrillo sets up firm and is a great complement to a cheese plate. When you make the same fruit paste with cranberries instead, the texture is shockingly similar, if a bit softer. But it works because the amount of sugar needed to make the paste balances the bitter cranberries perfectly.

You can flavor it virtually any way you want, but I find cooking it in clementine juice and stirring in some of the citrus’ zest complements the cranberries best and plays up the preserve-like sweetness. And just like any great preserve, you can schmear leftovers on toast for breakfast or layer with peanut butter for a killer PB&J for weeks after the holiday is finished.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 4, 2020: Cranberry and Clementine Membrillo for LA Times Cooking section's Thanksgiving 2020 story and recipes by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, Food styling / Ben Mims, Prop styling/ Kate Parisian) ATTN: 644074-la-fo-new-thanksgiving-2020

Cranberry and Clementine Membrillo

50 minutes
Makes 2 cups

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

