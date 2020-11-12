Cranberry and Clementine Membrillo.

Instead of doing things the way they’ve always been done, here are recipes for Thanksgiving 2020 that throw tradition out the window — at least just this once — and show how the classics can be much easier — and more fun — when you focus on highlighting the qualities in each that really matter.

Making this spoonably soft paste is just like making jam, but don’t let that scare you. As long as you follow the instructions, you’ll have great results. But I won’t lie: This mixture does spit and sputter a little, but no more than when you’re making tomato sauce. In any case, be prepared for some splatters and be sure to use a long-handled spatula or wooden spoon to keep your hand far above the action. You’ll need six to 10 orange-like citrus — clementine, minneola, tangerine, Cara Cara, blood orange or navel oranges — depending on the type you use, to get to 1 cup juice.