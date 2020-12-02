2020 Holiday Cookies: All the ingredients you need to get baking
If you want to make all the holiday cookies on our 2020 list, here are all the ingredients you’ll need — organized by sections of the grocery store — starting with the baking aisle and ending on cold items.
Flours, starches and thickeners:
4 pounds all-purpose flour (for 13 ¾ cups)
3 pounds bread flour (for 9 cups)
½ cup whole-wheat flour
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons masa harina
7 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons ground flax meal
Leaveners and salts:
3 tablespoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
½ teaspoon iodized table salt
Flaky sea salt
Sugars and sweeteners:
6 pounds granulated sugar (for 11 ¼ cups)
2 ½ cups firmly packed light or dark brown sugar
1 pound powdered sugar (for 4 cups)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses (not blackstrap)
1 cup turbinado sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw
¼ cup pure maple syrup
For vegan baking:
2 ¼ cups firmly packed organic brown sugar (or use more regular light/dark brown sugar)
1 ½ cups organic cane sugar (or use more regular granulated sugar)
Extracts and spices:
3 tablespoons pure vanilla extract (1 ½ ounces)
1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
2 teaspoons pure almond extract
3 tablespoons sumac
6 cardamom pods (or use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom)
4 teaspoons ground cardamom
4 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Chocolate and nuts:
9 ounces bittersweet chocolate, preferably Valrhona’s Manjari
4 ounces 60% to 70% dark chocolate chips, preferably Guittard Extra Dark
1/3 cup mini white chocolate morsels or 2 ounces white chocolate
5 ounces whole walnuts or walnut halves or pieces
1 ½ cups whole almonds (8 ounces)
Desiccated coconut, for decoration
For vegan baking:
1 cup vegan dark chocolate chips (or use more regular dark chocolate chips)
Pantry:
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
¾ cup refined coconut oil
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons everyday olive oil
¼ cup butter-flavored shortening, such as Crisco
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons nonfat dry milk powder
4 tablespoons instant espresso powder
8 ounces halva candy
2/3 cup well-mixed tahini
2 cans (15 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk, preferably organic
1/3 cup unsweetened canned coconut milk
Produce:
1 pound fresh raspberries
6 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
2 oranges
Dairy case:
3 pounds plus ½ stick unsalted butter
1 stick vegan butter, preferably soy-free Earth Balance
1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature
15 large eggs
1/3 cup oat milk, almond, soy or cashew milk
¼ cup buttermilk
