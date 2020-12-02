Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Food

2020 Holiday Cookies: All the ingredients you need to get baking

Chocolate chip cookies sprinkled with flaky sea salt
Flaky sea salt to sprinkle on top is just one of the many ingredients you need to make our 2020 holiday cookies.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
If you want to make all the holiday cookies on our 2020 list, here are all the ingredients you’ll need — organized by sections of the grocery store — starting with the baking aisle and ending on cold items.

Flours, starches and thickeners:
4 pounds all-purpose flour (for 13 ¾ cups)
3 pounds bread flour (for 9 cups)
½ cup whole-wheat flour
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons masa harina
7 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons ground flax meal

Leaveners and salts:
3 tablespoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
½ teaspoon iodized table salt
Flaky sea salt

Sugars and sweeteners:
6 pounds granulated sugar (for 11 ¼ cups)
2 ½ cups firmly packed light or dark brown sugar
1 pound powdered sugar (for 4 cups)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses (not blackstrap)
1 cup turbinado sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw
¼ cup pure maple syrup

For vegan baking:
2 ¼ cups firmly packed organic brown sugar (or use more regular light/dark brown sugar)
1 ½ cups organic cane sugar (or use more regular granulated sugar)

Extracts and spices:
3 tablespoons pure vanilla extract (1 ½ ounces)
1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
2 teaspoons pure almond extract
3 tablespoons sumac
6 cardamom pods (or use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom)
4 teaspoons ground cardamom
4 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Chocolate and nuts:
9 ounces bittersweet chocolate, preferably Valrhona’s Manjari
4 ounces 60% to 70% dark chocolate chips, preferably Guittard Extra Dark
1/3 cup mini white chocolate morsels or 2 ounces white chocolate
5 ounces whole walnuts or walnut halves or pieces
1 ½ cups whole almonds (8 ounces)
Desiccated coconut, for decoration

For vegan baking:
1 cup vegan dark chocolate chips (or use more regular dark chocolate chips)

Pantry:
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
¾ cup refined coconut oil
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons everyday olive oil
¼ cup butter-flavored shortening, such as Crisco
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons nonfat dry milk powder
4 tablespoons instant espresso powder
8 ounces halva candy
2/3 cup well-mixed tahini
2 cans (15 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk, preferably organic
1/3 cup unsweetened canned coconut milk

Produce:
1 pound fresh raspberries
6 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
2 oranges

Dairy case:
3 pounds plus ½ stick unsalted butter
1 stick vegan butter, preferably soy-free Earth Balance
1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature
15 large eggs
1/3 cup oat milk, almond, soy or cashew milk
¼ cup buttermilk

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

