2020 Holiday Cookies: All the ingredients you need to get baking

If you want to make all the holiday cookies on our 2020 list, here are all the ingredients you’ll need — organized by sections of the grocery store — starting with the baking aisle and ending on cold items.

Flours, starches and thickeners:

4 pounds all-purpose flour (for 13 ¾ cups)

3 pounds bread flour (for 9 cups)

½ cup whole-wheat flour

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons masa harina

7 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons ground flax meal

Leaveners and salts:

3 tablespoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons plus 1 ¾ teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt

½ teaspoon iodized table salt

Flaky sea salt

Sugars and sweeteners:

6 pounds granulated sugar (for 11 ¼ cups)

2 ½ cups firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

1 pound powdered sugar (for 4 cups)

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses (not blackstrap)

1 cup turbinado sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Advertisement

For vegan baking:

2 ¼ cups firmly packed organic brown sugar (or use more regular light/dark brown sugar)

1 ½ cups organic cane sugar (or use more regular granulated sugar)

Extracts and spices:

3 tablespoons pure vanilla extract (1 ½ ounces)

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

2 teaspoons pure almond extract

3 tablespoons sumac

6 cardamom pods (or use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom)

4 teaspoons ground cardamom

4 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Chocolate and nuts:

9 ounces bittersweet chocolate, preferably Valrhona’s Manjari

4 ounces 60% to 70% dark chocolate chips, preferably Guittard Extra Dark

1/3 cup mini white chocolate morsels or 2 ounces white chocolate

5 ounces whole walnuts or walnut halves or pieces

1 ½ cups whole almonds (8 ounces)

Desiccated coconut, for decoration

For vegan baking:

1 cup vegan dark chocolate chips (or use more regular dark chocolate chips)

Advertisement

Pantry:

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

¾ cup refined coconut oil

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons everyday olive oil

¼ cup butter-flavored shortening, such as Crisco

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons nonfat dry milk powder

4 tablespoons instant espresso powder

8 ounces halva candy

2/3 cup well-mixed tahini

2 cans (15 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk, preferably organic

1/3 cup unsweetened canned coconut milk

Produce:

1 pound fresh raspberries

6 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 oranges