The L.A. Times 2020 Holiday Cookies

The 2020 holiday cookies contributed by pastry chefs and cooks in Los Angeles.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Leah Choi)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
We all have pleasant memories tied to holiday cookies. No matter which holiday you celebrate, these small, sweet bites stick out in our minds because they mark good times at the end of the year and remind us of good times with family.

It’s with that in mind that I bring you this year’s collection of holiday cookies, each created by a different pastry chef or cook in Los Angeles. This group of chefs have made some of the most exciting sugar-based treats in the city this past year, and their inspirations come from all over the world — from the abundance of California to Tel Aviv, Lebanon, Argentina and Mexico. You have chewy, deeply spiced saucers next to simple butter-and-vanilla pillows, and rich, cakey bars next to crumbly, nutty shortbread filled with gooey dulce de leche.

But what you won’t find this time around are crazy sparkling sugars, dyed decorations or cutters that test your nerves with intricate, hard-to-free-dough-from designs. Instead, we offer a batch of simple but delicious cookies that require the barest of equipment or skill, reflecting the simplicity of passed-down family recipes. In a year mostly devoid of fellowship, these homestyle pleasures hearken back to a time of togetherness with family and the memories of holidays past.

Getting started

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Alfajor de Nuez, from a recipe by Arturo Enciso and Ana Belen Salatino of Gusto Bread, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020
Tips for the perfect holiday cookies »
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Teddy Bear Biscott, from a recipe by Justine Hernandez of Just What I Kneaded, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020
Holiday cookie grocery shopping list »

The chefs

Rose Wilde’s Pucker-Doodles

SANTA MONICA-CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2020: Rose Lawrence is photographed in Santa Monica on Monday, November 16, 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rose Wilde’s “pucker-doodle” cookies swap the traditional cinnamon coating for tart, bright sumac sugar.

Hotville Chicken owner Kim Prince

Buttermilk adds tang to these simple Southern “tea cake” cookies from Kim Prince.

Mei Lin

Mei Lin adds extra browned butter to enrich these espresso-tinged chocolate chip cookies.

Arturo Enciso and Ana Belén Salatino

Alfajor de Nuez, a walnut-studded cookie created by Arturo Enciso and Ana Belén Salatino.

Zoe Komarin

Cardamom lightly perfumes these chocolate chip cookies, enriched with tahini and topped with sweet halva candy, by Zoë Komarin.

Brad Ray

Brad Ray’s deeply-spiced, fresh ginger and molasses cookies.

Meadow Ramsey

Homemade raspberry jam adds pockets of fruity jam in these warm, toasty brown sugar blondies, scented with cardamom.

Jess Stephens

Cream cheese and plenty of sugar enrich these custardy squares from Jess Stephens.

Justine Hernandez

Toasted almonds and caramel add warmth to these crunchy vegan biscotti by Justine Hernandez.

The recipes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Puckerdoodles with sumac sugar, from a recipe by Rose Lawrence of Rossoblu, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Pucker-Doodles

50 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 3 1/2 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes, from a recipe by Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Southern Buttermilk Tea Cakes

30 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 3 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Brown Butter Espresso Cookies, from a recipe by Mei Lin of Nightshade, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, food styling and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Brown Butter Espresso Cookies

1 hour, plus 6 hours chilling
Makes 3 1/2 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Alfajor de Nuez, from a recipe by Arturo Enciso and Ana Belen Salatino of Gusto Bread, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Alfajor de Nuez (Walnut Cookies With Dulce de Leche and Coconut)

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 2 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Halva Cardamom Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies, from a recipe by Zoe Komarin of Zoe Food Party, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies With Halva and Cardamom

45 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Makes 32 cookies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Ginger Molasses Cookies, from a recipe by Brad Ray of Antico, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, food styling and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies

1 hour, plus overnight chilling
Makes 16 large cookies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Cardamom Raspberry Bars, from a recipe by Meadow Ramsey of Kismet, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Cardamom Raspberry Bars

1 hour
Makes 2 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Gooey Butter Cake, from a recipe by Jess Stephens of Onda (now closed), photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Gooey Butter Cake Squares

1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 2 dozen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Teddy Bear Biscott, from a recipe by Justine Hernandez of Just What I Kneaded, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, food and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Teddy Bear Biscotti

2 hours 15 minutes
Makes 3 dozen

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.