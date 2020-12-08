Now Serving launches L.A. restaurant cookbook series with Holbox, Porridge + Puffs and Hop Woo BBQ

L.A. Cookbooks at Now Serving

Cookbook shop Now Serving has partnered with Australian publisher Somekind Press on Take Away Los Angeles, a series of minicookbooks designed to support the L.A. hospitality industry during the pandemic. The current batch of releases includes titles from Bub and Grandma’s, Porridge + Puffs, Holbox and Hop Woo BBQ & Seafood Restaurant; books can be pre-ordered for $20 each at Now Serving, with proceeds going directly to the restaurants.

somekindpress.com/collections/take-away-los-angeles

The Jolly Oyster Culver City

Baja California oyster farm Jolly Oyster has opened a new location inside Citizen Public Market in Culver City. The shop’s menu includes fresh oysters and clams by the dozen, scallop ceviche, uni trays, baked oysters kits, wine and beer.

9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (323) 420-9155, thejollyoyster.com

Advertisement

Alma’s Cider & Beer

Alma’s Cider & Beer, a new cider bar in Virgil Village, is open for takeout and bottle pickups. Along with craft ciders from across the country, the bar offers a selection of mead, hard kombucha, hard seltzer and other fermented beverages.

904 N. Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-3362, almasonvirgil.com

Ditroit

Ditroit, a casual taco window attached to Mexico City chef Enrique Olvera’s restaurant Damian, is open for takeout in the Arts District. The casual taqueria’s menu includes a crispy fish flauta, mushroom barbacoa taco, tamales de mole, churros, spiked aguas frescas and housemade salsas to-go.

2117 Violet St., Los Angeles, ditroitdtla.com

Advertisement

Metztli Taqueria at Ronan

Metztli Taqueria has launched a new residency at Ronan in the Fairfax District. The pop-up restaurant from chefs Vanessa and Alejandro Silva will offer Taco Tuesday takeout and a weekend brunch menu that includes churro waffles, furikake chilaquiles and chorizo breakfast tacos. Cocktail kits are also available.

7315 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, eatmetztli.com

Freedman’s

Freedman’s in Silver Lake has reopened for takeout after its closure at the start of the pandemic and is offering a special Hanukkah takeout dinner that can be pre-ordered online. The menu includes glazed brisket, sesame challah, roasted carrots and matzo ball soup.

2619 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 500-0916, freedmansla.com

Advertisement

Ricky’s Fish Tacos

The chef behind acclaimed Baja-style taco truck Ricky’s Fish Tacos is looking to sell his business to a new owner, according to Eater. But don’t panic just yet — Ricky Piña said he is still considering potential offers and does not expect to pass on his fried seafood operation until sometime next year.

instagram.com/rickysfishtacos

Closings:

Nick’s Cafe

Nick’s Cafe has closed permanently in Chinatown due to the pandemic. The historic diner, which was purchased by current owner Rod Davis in 2009, had been open since 1948.

Advertisement

Ebisu Japanese Tavern

Little Tokyo restaurant Ebisu Japanese Tavern is closing permanently after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s last day of service will be Dec. 30.