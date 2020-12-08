What We’re Into: Obsessing over the spicy pork num pang from Gamboge

This week, we’re introducing a new video series called “What We’re Into.” It’s all about the places and dishes the Food staff can’t get enough of. Our first episode highlights the spicy pork num pang from Gamboge, a Cambodian restaurant in Lincoln Heights.

It’s owner Hak Lohn’s take on the popular street food sandwich you can find all over Cambodia. It’s similar to the banh mi, made with spicy marinated pork meat, pork pate, papaya slaw and fresh cucumber. All the ingredients are layered on a toasted bolillo roll slathered with magi-seasoned mayo and chile sauce. Each bite is an addictive symphony of flavors with the lemongrass spiked meat, the tangy slaw, the fiery chile sauce and the rich, luxurious pate.

In addition to the spicy pork version, Lohn makes lemongrass beef, pulled chicken, pulled trumpet mushroom and fried egg with pork floss num pang.

1822 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 576-2073, gambogela.com

