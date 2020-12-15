Sunset Sushi opens in Silver Lake; Bootleg Pizza goes permanent on Pico

This week in dining news:

Sunset Sushi

Sunset Sushi, from the owners of Ichijiku in Highland Park, is open in Silver Lake for takeout and delivery. The menu features chirashi boxes, sushi and sashimi omakase sets, and a selection of rolls. Sake and beer are also available.

4330 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 741-8371, sunsetsushila.com

Bootleg Pizza

Bootleg Pizza is open in Mid-City for takeout and delivery. The former pop-up and food truck from owner Kyle Lambert is offering Jersey-style square pizzas whole or by the slice, along with garlic knots, salads and drinks.

5504 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, bootlegpizza.com

Grain Traders

Singapore-based restaurant Grain Traders has opened a location in West Hollywood, currently open for takeout and delivery. The menu features organic grain bowls topped with proteins such as citrus yellowfin tataki and jackfruit char siu and salads such as green papaya coleslaw and smoked cauliflower with kale.

1010 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 591-3200, graintraders.com

The Quiet Dumpling

Pop-up restaurant the Quiet Dumpling is open for takeout and delivery in East Hollywood. The menu features a mix of Chinese-inspired dishes such as mapo tofu or broccoli beef dumplings, kung pao chicken drumsticks, Reuben eggs roll and “everything spice” cream cheese rangoons.

4850 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles, thequietdumpling.com

Go Go Bird

Hinoki & the Bird chef Brandon Kida has expanded his dumpling concept Go Go Gyoza to include Go Go Bird, a takeout and delivery operation that serves spicy Japanese-style fried chicken inspired by retro L.A. fast food chain Pioneer Chicken. Sides include cheddar biscuits with honey miso butter, mashed potatoes with curry gravy and crispy soba salad.

1550 N. El Centro Ave., Los Angeles, go-go-bird.com

Saugus Cafe

Saugus Cafe in Newhall, the oldest operating restaurant in Los Angeles County, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to stay afloat during the pandemic. Co-owner Yecenia J. Mercado said on Facebook that the restaurant is at risk of closing permanently without outdoor dining.

gf.me/v/c/4jzx/zhtt4-save-saugus-cafe

Closings:

Elf

Vegetarian spot Elf has closed in Echo Park after 14 years. The owners hope to reopen eventually and have launched a GoFundMe campaign to continue using the space on Sunset Boulevard for pop-ups and events.

The Standing Room Hermosa

The Standing Room in Hermosa Beach, best known for its massive burgers and tap list, will close permanently this weekend. The restaurant is the full-service offshoot of the original Standing Room, a walk-up window in Redondo Beach, which will remain open for takeout and delivery.