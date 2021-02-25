Learn to make the best Girl Scout cookie at home

To accompany my colleague Lucas Kwan Peterson’s power rankings of the best Girl Scout cookies, I wanted to indulge his request to learn how to bake by showing him how to make a homemade version of Thin Mints, one of his favorites. You can see the fruits of our labor on latimes.com/food or our YouTube channel.

These homemade versions of the classic Girl Scout cookie are admittedly not that similar to their inspiration once you use quality butter, cocoa and other ingredients. Nevertheless, they’re a great chocolate-mint cookie to bake and share with your family and friends. You only need one bowl, a spoon and a big bowl of melted chocolate. How could it not be great?