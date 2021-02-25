Homemade Thin Mints

Add one cookie to the bowl of melted chocolate and use a spoon to pour chocolate over the top. Using the tines of a fork, lift the cookie out of the chocolate and lightly rap the neck of the fork on the side of the bowl repeatedly until the excess chocolate drips off the cookie and back into the bowl. Transfer the cookie back to its baking sheet, letting it fall gently off the tip of the fork’s tines. Repeat with the remaining cookies and chocolate, re-melting the chocolate as needed if it begins to thicken or cool too much.