Crudo and coffee, a community market — and a new offering from Wolvesmouth

Crudo e Nudo and Lenny’s Coffee

Chef Brian Bornemann’s Italian-seafood pop-up Crudo e Nudo has opened a bricks-and-mortar raw bar, fish market, coffee bar and wine shop in Santa Monica. In the morning, Lenny’s Coffee offers pastries, biodynamic coffee and other treats before the space transitions to a sustainable-seafood market with dry-aged local fish, cured seafood and shellfish, plus prepared dishes such as smoked-salmon crepes, tuna toast and daily crudos. Patio seating and takeout available. Open Wednesday to Sunday.

2724 Main St., Santa Monica, crudoenudo.com

Il Fiore

The new, dual-chef restaurant Il Fiore blends the cuisines and techniques of Joel Stovall (formerly of Orsa & Winston) and Clay Cassis (formerly of Vespertine and Bestia) at the base of the downtown O Hotel. Daily breakfast and lunch feature, respectively, pastries and dishes such as house-smoked kanpachi salad, while dinner (Wednesday to Sunday only) offerings have a modern Italian focus with more composed plates, foraged ingredients, and herbs and vegetables from Stovall’s garden.

819 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, ilfioredtla.com

Il Fiore’s focaccia di Recco includes blistered tomatoes, basil and house-made cheese. (Stephanie Breijo)

Ramen & Tsukemen Tao

Toshimasa Sano is expanding his Buena Park ramen house with a just-opened location in Orange. The Tsujita-trained chef’s second Ramen & Tsukemen Tao outpost will feature new items — such as more vegetarian options, an expanded appetizer selection and alcohol. Open daily with takeout and dine-in available.

2143 N. Tustin St., Orange, ramentao.com

Open Market

A new cafe and corner store is open in Koreatown for weekday breakfast and L.A.-inspired sandwiches, gourmet pantry items and coffee in the former Camy’s Grill space. Open Market aims to serve the neighborhood with local products and by stocking specially requested items.

3339 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 232-3851, openmarket.la

Open Market offers a pork-patty breakfast sandwich featuring pickled fennel, cheddar, arugula and harissa tomato jam. (Stephanie Breijo)

Vultures by Wolvesmouth

Art-house dining series Wolvesmouth is leaning into barbecue — at least for the next few weeks. Chef-founder Craig Thornton recently unveiled a limited-run, weekend-only offshoot called Vultures, which presents a range of styles and locales of smoked meats and sides such as a chopped chicken sandwich featuring crispy chicken skin and Alabama white sauce, and Japanese sweet potatoes with koji honey butter and Hatch chile sour cream. Tickets run $69 per person; dine-in or curbside pickup available.

Address revealed upon ticket purchase, Los Angeles, universe.com/users/wolvesmouth-8MXZ3L

Sonoratown expanding

Downtown’s Sonora-style Mexican restaurant is heading to the Mid-Wilshire area later this year, as first reported by Eater LA. Co-founder Jennifer Feltham says the goal is to open a second Sonoratown location in six months, with the same menu as the original.

5610 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, sonoratown.com

With Warm Welcome baked-goods box

Podcast and advocacy group With Warm Welcome is showcasing 18 female Asian American chefs and bakers, bringing its sold-out New York “bakers box” to L.A. Each box includes 18 items from the likes of Lexie Park of Nünchi, Jen Yee of the forthcoming Bakers’ Bench, Jess Wang of Pique-Nique and others. Boxes run $100 apiece and can be preordered now and picked up at Steep in Chinatown on April 24.

970 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, exploretock.com/withwarmwelcome

Sweet Meats

A Filipino grilled-meat stand has joined the rapidly expanding collection of street vendors in Lincoln Heights’ Artesian Street alleyway (also home to Avenue 26 Tacos). Sweet Meats offers charcoal-grilled pork skewers marinated 48 hours in a family recipe blend of rum, pineapple juice, brown sugar and soy sauce, in an ode to co-founder Aaron Moreno’s late grandmother. Saturdays and Sundays only, 5-11 p.m.

Artesian Street between Humboldt Street and West Avenue 33, instagram.com/sweetmeatsla

