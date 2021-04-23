The Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights heats up. Take a look

At the beginning of the pandemic we wondered, “Can tacos could stand against coronavirus?” as street vendors struggled with low sales during the shutdown.

A year later, Times photojournalist Wally Skalij takes us around the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights, where weekend crowds have been growing over the last few months in search of food and nightlife as more people get vaccinated and restrictions are lifted around the city.

For starters, the market’s namesake, Avenue 26 Tacos, has tacos for $1.25, and if you’re still looking for a reason to go, check out the photos below.

Avenue 26 Tacos at the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Aguas frescas at the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Grilled corn at the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers candy apples from Bon Bon Sweets at the Avenue 26 in Lincoln Heights. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Pizzas going into the oven at Felice Catering during the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Tacos at Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Avenue 26 night market. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)