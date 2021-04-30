Looking for online cooking classes? Here’s a sampling
Jocelyn Ramirez, who focuses on plant-based Mexican food, offers cooking classes, along with recipe kits, products and recorded videos of cooking sessions. Classes are priced on a sliding financial scale from $15 to $25, todoverde.org/onlineclasses
Luca and Lorenzo Cosimo teach students how to make fresh pastas, $14 to $46, airbnb.com/s/experiences/cooking
Surging interest in food preparation during the pandemic has allowed chefs and cooks and caterers whose livelihoods disappeared overnight to put food on their tables and keep body and soul together as they meet their clients on Zoom.
Angela-Michelle’s offerings include classes on brunch menus, plant-based cooking and small bites, $29 to $39 per device, cozymeal.com/chefs/1322/chef-angela-michelle.
Mixologist Anthony Baker offers instruction in the art of making tequila cocktails, mimosas and mocktails, among other drinks, starting at $19 per device, cozymeal.com/chefs/1467/mixologist-anthony
The chefs at Homemade teach free classes on such topics as sweet potato enchiladas, chicken tagine and cream puffs. The website also offers fee-based classes for private and corporate clients. withhomemade.com/
Hipcooks’ virtual classes focus on dishes ranging from spring rolls to crepes, $20 to $30, hipcooks.com.
— Iris Schneider
