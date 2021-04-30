Looking for online cooking classes? Here’s a sampling

Jocelyn Ramirez, who focuses on plant-based Mexican food, offers cooking classes, along with recipe kits, products and recorded videos of cooking sessions. Classes are priced on a sliding financial scale from $15 to $25, todoverde.org/onlineclasses

Luca and Lorenzo Cosimo teach students how to make fresh pastas, $14 to $46, airbnb.com/s/experiences/cooking

Angela-Michelle’s offerings include classes on brunch menus, plant-based cooking and small bites, $29 to $39 per device, cozymeal.com/chefs/1322/chef-angela-michelle.

Mixologist Anthony Baker offers instruction in the art of making tequila cocktails, mimosas and mocktails, among other drinks, starting at $19 per device, cozymeal.com/chefs/1467/mixologist-anthony

The chefs at Homemade teach free classes on such topics as sweet potato enchiladas, chicken tagine and cream puffs. The website also offers fee-based classes for private and corporate clients. withhomemade.com/

Hipcooks’ virtual classes focus on dishes ranging from spring rolls to crepes, $20 to $30, hipcooks.com.

— Iris Schneider