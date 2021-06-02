Pies for Justice returns, raising money for Black Lives Matter and social justice

Pies for Justice

Pies for Justice is returning for Juneteenth (June 19), raising money for the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter and Süprmarkt, which provides affordable organic produce to communities in South L.A. It’s the second year for the bake sale, which was founded by Stephanie Chen and Sherry Mandell of Gather for Good and raised more than $26,000 in 2020. Each chef and restaurant will prepare a unique pie for the 2021 fundraiser; some will sell whole pies, hand pies or slices; others will host raffles. Chefs and contributors include Shannon Swindle from A.O.C., Zarah Khan from Botanica, Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections, John Cleveland and Martin Draluck from Post & Beam, and Hannah Ziskin and Aaron Lindell from House of Gluten and Quarter Sheets. Customers will be able to order through participating chefs and restaurants.

Check andgatherforgood.com/piesforjustice and instagram.com/andgatherforgood for updates and information on how to order.

Agnes

Old Town Pasadena has a new restaurant and cheesery. Agnes, from the husband-and-wife team of Vanessa Tilaka and Thomas Kalb (their combined experience includes Flour + Water, M. Georgina, Octavia Bar Agricole and others), opened Tuesday to offer sandwiches, salads, bottles of wine, market goods and cut-to-order cheeses during the day. In the evenings, a fuller dinner menu includes fresh pastas, hearth-cooked seasonal vegetables and other dishes within the dining room and private back patio. Dinner service is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays, with Sunday brunch to follow.

40 W. Green St., Pasadena, (626) 389-3839, agnesla.com

Agnes, from husband-and-wife team Thomas Kalb, left, and Vanessa Tilaka, will feature a cheese counter, market goods and a full restaurant. (Stefan Merriweather)

ROCA Pizza

ROCA Pizza, from California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield and his wife, Esther Rosenfield, has opened as a pop-up at the Americana at Brand in Glendale. The kitchen is led by executive pizza chef Luigi Roditis, known for his former El Segundo restaurant, Il Romanista, noted for its Roman-style pizza. Roditis uses organic, stone-milled flour from Central Milling Co. in Utah. The dough is cold fermented for up to 72 hours, which creates an airy, puffy, soft rise in the dough, which, when baked, achieves a notable crunch. ROCA’s pizzas are available by-the-cut, with half- or full-pan options as well. In addition, the pop-up features a grab-and-go section with pre-packaged salads and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as sandwiches. Menu highlights include squash blossom, Calabrian meatball, BBQ chicken, asparagus and goat cheese, potato and porcini mushroom pizzas and kale and almond and Italian chopped salads.

889 Americana Way, Glendale, rocapizza.com

Bar Sala at NeueHouse

In collaboration with chef Ray Garcia, NeueHouse, the private work and social space in Hollywood, will open a pop-up bar on June 4. Bar Sala is conceived as a speakeasy-style mezcal bar with a curated agave cart featuring tableside mezcal and tequila tastings. The menu will include an agave list, house-made agua fresca, Mexican craft beers and small plates from Garcia’s Broken Spanish residency at NeueHouse. The bar, open Fridays and Saturdays 8:30-11 p.m., and the restaurant will run in tandem until the end of July. Reservations for the bar are not required.

6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 337-1420, neuehouse.com/houses/hollywood

Pop’s Bagels Brentwood

The New York-inspired bagel operation is now open in Brentwood. The second Pop’s Bagels location expands on the Culver City original’s bagel-and-schmear menu with new griddled, hot items such as egg sandwiches, babka French toast, and tuna melts. It’s open Tuesdays through Sundays for breakfast and lunch.

11928 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, popsbagelsla.com