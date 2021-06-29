Chicago’s Girl & the Goat lands in the Arts District

Chicago’s acclaimed Girl & the Goat is expanding west with a location in the Arts District. The restaurant, opening July 15, is helmed by executive chef Stephanie Izard, a “Top Chef” and James Beard Foundation Awards winner. Izard will be offering family-style dishes such as goat empanadas and sautéed green beans. The drinks menu will include wines from small producers worldwide, craft beers and cocktails. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and walk-ins will be welcome. Girl & the Goat L.A. will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and for brunch 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays-.

555 Mateo St., Los Angeles, (213) 799-4628, instagram.com/girlandthegoatla

Lucky Bird’s signature California-style fried chicken brined with lemons, rosemary, thyme and garlic. (Jakob Layman)

Lucky Bird Fried Chicken’s new location

Lucky Bird Fried Chicken, a fixture at Grand Central Market since 2018, recently spread its wings with an additional outpost in Eagle Rock. Chef Chris Dane (Providence, Connie & Ted’s) and his wife, Christine, have taken over the former Eagle Rock Brewery Public House space and partnered with Elise and Rick Wetzel, founders of Blaze Pizza, to open this location. The menu features Dane’s buttermilk-battered and citrus- and herb-brined fried chicken, a hot chicken sandwich with a sweet-and-spicy glaze, cornbread, and banana cream pudding. The restaurant has local draft beers on tap, including a selection from Eagle Rock Brewery. It’s open 4-9 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays, with hours expanding in the future.

Advertisement

1627 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, luckybirdfriedchicken.com

Futomaki and inari sushi from Mitsuru Sushi & Grill for Delicious Little Tokyo. (Delicious Little Tokyo)

Delicious Little Tokyo

Go Little Tokyo will be hosting the sixth Delicious Little Tokyo from July 10 to 25. On July 17, the afternoon lineup features ticketed ($62 to $69), culinary-themed packages from local restaurants including Mitsuru Cafe and TaNoTa Takoyaki. There also will be a July 24 picnic in the shaded Japanese American Cultural & Community Center plaza noon to 4 p.m. Grab takeout from Little Tokyo restaurants and enjoy an afternoon of live music and food demos by Fugetsu-Do and Azay.

golittletokyo.com/delicious

Stone Street Coffee Co. (Sydney Brown)

Stone Street Coffee Co. L.A.

New York’s Stone Street Coffee Co. recently launched an all-day L.A. cafe on Melrose Avenue. Executive chef Jerry Zawacki, former executive pastry chef at Washington, D.C.’s, Michelin-starred Gravitas, runs the kitchen, while New York’s Bathtub Gin bar director Brendan Bartley developed the cocktail program. The cafe, which has a dog-friendly outdoor patio, serves global-inspired dishes including a prosciutto tart and smoked trout potato salad, and coffee brewed from beans roasted at its Brooklyn outpost. It also offers bar bites, Sunday brunch and wine and beer. Stone Street Coffee Co. L.A. is open 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

7174 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 433-7690, stonestreetcoffeecompanyla.com

