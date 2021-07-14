Former Trois Mec chefs launch a sandwich pop-up

Ecology Center’s August dinner series

The Ecology Center hosts its inaugural interactive dinner series, Hearth, throughout August on its 28-acre organic regenerative farm in San Juan Capistrano. The summer residency is led by chef Tim Byres, who wrote the book “Smoke: New Firewood Cooking.” The outdoor dining experience incorporates wine and cocktail pairings, farm tours, live music and discussions on sustainable food culture and regenerative farming. Tickets are $250 and are on sale starting July 17.

32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano, (949) 443 4223, theecologycenter.org/farmdinners

The Ecology Center Farm Share Box. (Kat Reynolds)

Arth Bar + Kitchen’s modern Indian restaurant

Arth Bar + Kitchen, a newcomer to Culver City, is a modern Indian restaurant with a robust cocktail program. Partner and executive chef Sagar Ghosh (the Yellow Chilli in Tustin) has pulled together an extensive menu with dishes like Kolkata fish fry, lobster moilee and chili cheese naan. The restaurant features a tandoor oven that is visible from the chef’s counter in its open kitchen, where diners can watch Ghosh working.

9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (424) 603-4155, ArthLA.com

Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder offer a changing menu at Bread Head, based on seasonal ingredients. (Rebeca Dourado)

New sandwich pop-up from two former Trois Mec chefs

Two former Trois Mec chefs have teamed up for Bread Head, a new sandwich pop-up concept, in Beverly Hills. Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder, respectively a former chef de cuisine and a former sous-chef at Trois Mec, offer a changing menu based on seasonal ingredients. The bread used in their featured sandwiches is baked daily. The sandwich that launched the Bread Head idea is a humble, two-ingredient union of Edwards Virginia Smokehouse country ham and Beurremont butter. Their chicken salad sandwich is paired with slices of green apple and house-made apple butter. The chefs plan to stay in their Beverly Hills storefront for the next few months.

9909 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, instagram.com/breadheadla

Abgaryan to be executive chef of A Crystal Cove

Vartan Abgaryan (Yours Truly, 71 Above) is returning to Newport Beach as the executive chef of A Crystal Cove, which is scheduled to open this fall at Crystal Cove Shopping Center. The primary partners are film and TV producer-director Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein of the River Jetty Restaurant Group. They also own A Market, CdM Restaurant and A Restaurant, where Abgaryan served as executive chef a decade ago. A Crystal Cove will feature dishes such as spicy yellowfin tuna and cacio e pepe.

7864 East Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, riverjettyrg.com

Roman-style pizza pop-up Roca expands

California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield, who recently launched the Roca Roman-style pizza pop-up at the Americana in Glendale with his wife, Esther, is expanding the concept to two bricks-and-mortar locations. The plan is for Roca to open in Palisades Village and Waterside at Marina del Rey in early 2022. The fast-casual restaurants, run by executive chef Luigi Roditis, feature al taglio (or “pizza by the cut”) pans. The menu will include squash blossom, Calabrian meatball and Amatriciana pizzas. The outposts also will have a grab-and-go section with salads and sandwiches.

rocapizza.com

