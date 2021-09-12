Advertisement
What’s the best holiday cookie recipe? Share your favorites with us

All the cookies here are L.A. in spirit but timeless and easy in execution.
(Martina Ibanez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times; Leslie Grow / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Calling all home bakers: We’re searching for Los Angeles’ best holiday cookie recipes.

We all have pleasant memories tied to those seasonal treats, and we want the city’s amateur baking community to share with us that one recipe you (or your loved ones) dust off each year that’s the hit of the family gathering.

We’ll share your recipes — and the stories that make them special — with readers after the deadline for submissions, which is Oct. 27.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

