Caroline Styne’s canned wine picks

Caroline Styne is the co-owner and wine director of the Lucques Group of restaurants and is the wine director of Hollywood Bowl Food & Wine.

“There are definitely wines that one would not want to can, like fine Bordeaux, Cabernet Sauvignon, some Italian red wines, vintage Champagnes and Burgundies,” Caroline Styne says. “These premium wines benefit from being bottled under cork and aged. The canned wine format is better suited for whites, rosés and some sparkling and light red wines, particularly those that are meant to be consumed young.”

Here is a list of Styne’s picks for Hollywood Bowl goers and anyone keen to sample premium wine in cans:

Nomadica: “We carry Nomadica still rosé, sparkling white, sparkling rosé and red blend. They’re made by local L.A. sommelier Kristin Olszewski. Her wines are mineral-driven and fresh, perfect for a summer evening under the stars.”

Jackhammer Chardonnay 2016 and Jillhammer Rosé 2017: “These are two really well-made wines from Monterey. The Chardonnay is from a single vineyard and is a great example of a Central Coast wine — bright apple and pear notes with tropical notes and balancing acidity.”

Cans of Una Lou California rosé. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Farmstrong Field Red: “I really love Faith Armstrong’s wines. This Carignan blend shows lots of red fruits and has a savory quality. It’s a great wine to sip with grilled meats and barbecue.”

Una Lou Rosé of Pinot Noir: “I love every wine that Scribe Winery makes. Their rosé is crisp, mineral and bright. We also sell the Una Lou Rosé of Pinot Noir in bottles.”

Scarpetta Frico Frizzante: “This sparkling white blend from northern Italy was inspired by a love of Prosecco. It’s clean and crisp, with notes of apple and sweet pear.”