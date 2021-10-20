A guide to the future of cultured and plant-based meats

Illustration for the Food section’s package on alternative meats.(Eddie Guy / For the Times) Oct. 21, 2021 7 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Prepare yourself for an avalanche of fake meat The list of meat mimics — plant-based, cultured, fungi-based — is mushrooming. Why California is the capital of fake meat Companies are flocking to alt-protein central — California Mushrooms: the next big weapon in the war against conventional meat This story is part of our series on the future of cultured and plant-based meat. Read more here. Beyond the burger: chicken, fish and pork are now made from plants There now are plant-based products that mimic an expanding variety of fish, as well as chicken and pork. At Berkeley’s Alt: Meat Lab, some students learn to be CEOs Berkeley’s Alt: Meat Lab connects students interested in creating plant-based proteins with potential investors When can we eat cultured meat? It’s an ingredient issue You might assume cultured meat doesn’t involve animal products — but it’s complicated.