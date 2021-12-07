10 places to drink (wine, beer, cocktails, caffeine) right now

A selection of michelada drinks at Cerveza Cito in Santa Ana. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Ana brewery opened Oct. 1, 2020, and was immediately hit with whiplash from all the pandemic restrictions, the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires, the holidays, the presidential election and a surge in COVID cases in the winter months. But from the start, the taproom has felt like a throwback to simpler times. Thursday is trivia night. There are board games. Food trucks and food pop-ups set up shop out front. Brewer Kevin Buckley is crafting brews that are highly gulpable and ideal for micheladas. There are spicy lemon, funky pepino and vegan mango micheladas; the house mix is made with Flying Embers’ tamarind-based michelada and your beer of choice. The light and crisp Firme Twist is flavored with both lime and salt, which pairs especially well with the savory, tart mix. Regardless of your beer choice, expect a generous, gloppy rim of chamoy and Tajín along with a sweet and smoky tamarind straw and a Rebanaditas. The brewery, like the house michelada, always feels like a party. — J.H.