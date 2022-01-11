Ricardo Zarate has a new Latin American destination: Short Stories Restaurant
Short Stories Restaurant
One of L.A.’s most prolific Peruvian chefs is set to open a new restaurant in Fairfax next month. Ricardo Zarate — formerly of Rosaliné, Picca, Paiche, Pikoh and others — will head a Latin America-meets-California restaurant within the forthcoming Short Stories Hotel, a boutique hotel expected to launch Feb. 14. Zarate plans to source from local farmers, dairy operations and butchers — as well as the neighboring Original Farmers Market — for dishes such as avocado arepas, halibut tiraditos and marinated salmon antichuchos at the hotel’s main dining destination, Short Stories Restaurant. Zarate will also oversee the property’s various food and beverage programs alongside Leo Grifka of Grifka Group (which owns and operates the new hotel). Short Stories Restaurant is set to open with dinner service only, and then expand to breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.
115 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, shortstorieshotels.com
The Brandy
A new Mediterranean restaurant and hookah bar is now open in Glendale, bringing pastas, charred branzino, mezze, fortified-wine cocktails and live jazz to Brand Boulevard. The Brandy, from owners Hovig and Jizell Chahanian, launched in late December in the former home of kebab shop Royal Vanak and offers a full-service restaurant indoors with a hookah bar on the patio. DJ sets and other music can be expected daily, with live jazz reserved for Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. The Brandy is open for dinner service from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday to Wednesday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday, with lunch service to follow.
108 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 396-4828, thebrandy.com
SteelCraft’s new additions
SteelCraft, a regional chain of three alfresco food halls built from shipping containers, has added some new vendors to its roster. The latest addition to the Bellflower location is Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, a spicy fried chicken shop with outposts in Denver and Houston. On the menu is 24-hour-brined Nashville-inspired hot chicken in three spice levels: Southern, medium and “Clucking Hot.” In SteelCraft’s Garden Grove location, there’s a new tea shop from husband-and-wife team Adam and Sharon Go, who also own neighboring Filipino-and-Korean food stall Barrio. They launched Tea Otter in late 2021, offering boba and milk teas, plus slushies and other items such as a tres leches-inspired tea. Lea Jane’s is open in Bellflower from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; Tea Otter is open in Garden Grove from 11:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lea Jane’s: 16500 Bellflower Blvd., Bellflower, leajanes.com. Tea Otter: 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, instagram.com/teaotter. steelcraftlb.com.
Bossa Nova downtown
The Brazilian restaurant with locations in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Hawthorne and Rancho Park has opened a downtown outpost for owner Aurélio Martins and chef-owner Francisco Freire’s pão de queijo, linguiça, pastas, kibe, pizzas, sandwiches and more. The local chain, now nearly 30 years old, also serves beer, wine, cocktails and pitchers of Brazilian ponche, or punch. The new location offers indoor and outdoor seating, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
321 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite B, Los Angeles, (213) 377-9440, bossafood.com
The Terrace yoga
Hollywood rooftop restaurant the Terrace is becoming a free yoga studio, at least for the next few months: Beginning Jan. 15, the Thompson Hotel’s alfresco cafe will offer free yoga classes each Saturday through the spring, with every class including free mimosas or fruit juice. The hourlong classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run in collaboration with Venice studio Love Yoga. Spaces can be reserved by emailing hollywoodyoga@thompsonhotels.com.
1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 465-1234, hyatt.com/hotel/california/thompson-hollywood/laxth
