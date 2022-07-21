When did you have your first burger at Irv’s? Fans share memories on reopening day

Customers Dovie Mamikunian, left, her husband, Laurent Suchel, and their dog, Mercer, have been checking social media for months to see when Irv’s Burgers would reopen. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dovie Mamikunian and her husband, Laurent Suchel, have been visiting Irv’s Burgers for nearly 20 years despite living in Paris, until their recent move back to Los Angeles. Every visit to L.A. meant a stop at Irv’s — immediately. “On the way to the airport, we would go here and have a hamburger before the plane,” she says. “When we got off the airplane, first place we’d come is here.”

They’ve popped into Irv’s for so long that they’ve patronized both of the restaurant’s previous locations and have brought their daughter since she was in a stroller. They come for the food, but also for Hong: They love that she wouldn’t just draw their faces on plates and napkins when they came to visit — she’d also draw Mercer, their dog, who came for the reopening-day action too.

Suchel and Mamikunian say they were heartbroken to learn of Irv’s closure in 2018, but roughly three months ago, while at her hairdresser’s, Mamikunian heard the news of its comeback: “We were totally depressed when we found out that it closed, and I kept checking and checking to see if it was reopened,” Mamikunian said. “I said, ‘Where can you get a decent hamburger in L.A. now that Irv’s closed?’ And she said, ‘Oh, my friend just bought it!’ So I’ve been tracking it.”

Originally from Los Angeles, Mamikunian first discovered Irv’s with her brother and decided it was the best patty melt she’d ever tasted. On reopening day, she ordered one again, though with the restaurant’s recently pared-down menu it’s no longer a standard item. Mamikunian figured out a cheat, though: She simply ordered a tuna melt but replaced the fish with a burger.