Canyon Coffee’s anticipated, collaborative coffee shop opens in Echo Park

Canyon Coffee

A coffee shop from local roastery Canyon Coffee is open in Echo Park, serving fresh pastries, sandwiches, toasts and home-coffee items such as ceramic mugs by local artists and Chemex systems. Lattes on draft, pistachio-milk cortados, bags of Canyon Coffee’s signature beans and sweets from one of L.A.’s celebrated pastry chefs can be found in the former Counterpart Vegan space. Owners Casey Wojtalewicz, Ally Walsh and James Klapp tapped chef James Wayman (Nana’s Westerly, Yellow Farmhouse) to consult on a seasonal food menu that includes smashed-butter-bean sandwiches with miso and arugula; focaccia tomato sandwiches; tuna toast with capers and shallot; labneh tartine with citrus-fermented honey and buckwheat crunch; and a range of rotating tea cakes, cookies and other pastries from local baker Sasha Piligian. Drinks include draft lattes in flavors such as fig leaf, chai and oat, as well as freshly squeezed orange juice, plus a tea program from lauded Alhambra tea shop Tea Habitat . Further collaboration with local names includes a vinyl sound system and playlist curated by record shop (and former cocktail bar) In Sheep’s Clothing, plus future pop-up nights that can host other local food and beverage businesses in the space for one-off events. Canyon Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

1559 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, canyoncoffee.co

The Canyon Coffee cafe includes both indoor and patio seating. (Canyon Coffee)

Radna Silom

A new Thai Town pop-up is lining the sidewalk with checkered tablecloths, plastic stools and piping-hot noodles. After a mother’s fight with cancer and multiple family members being laid off due to the pandemic, the Sathirathiwats decided to launch a pop-up on the streets of Thaitown, initially selling barbecued meats under the name Stick BBQ. Recently the mother and four brothers behind the operation pivoted the business to Radna Silom, a popular evening-only Thai noodle stand that takes over the sidewalk in front of Silom Supermarket. The Sathirathiwat family also owns a restaurant in Thailand called Four Brothers — which is currently operated by the family patriarch — and here in L.A. serves family recipes for freshly fried tamarind-scented pad Thai with dried shrimp; fresh radna noodles in gravy with marinated pork; crispy radna; noodle soup; and fried rice, with all items priced at $10. Toey Sathit Sathirathiwat, who helmed Stick BBQ, is hoping to revive that stand in the future. The entire family hopes to open an indoor restaurant later this year. Radna Silom pops up from 5 p.m. to midnight daily.

5321 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 719-9699, instagram.com/radna_silom

The family run Thai street food stall serves pan-fried rice and fresh noodles along Hollywood Boulevard, including Pad Thai and radna. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Boisson L.A.

Nonalcoholic bottle shop Boisson is expanding to the West Coast. The New York City-founded store specializing in no-ABV liquors, wines, beers and spritzes is now open in Brentwood, with locations slated for Studio City and Beverly Hills. Another nonalcoholic bottle shop, Soft Spirits, opened last October in Silver Lake. Boisson in Brentwood is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

11762 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, boisson.nyc

Market Chicken

There’s a stall opening this week inside the Original Farmers Market. Rotisserie-chicken stand Market Chicken, from Francisco Carvalho and Cezar Brelaz of Pampas Grill and Phil’s Deli and Grill (also housed within the historic Fairfax farmers market), is planned to open Aug. 24 with Peruvian-inspired roast chicken, sides, wraps and salads in the former stall of Mediterranean restaurant the Village.

6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 932-6290, marketchicken.com

Lauded bakery Lodge Bread Co. now has a sibling pizzeria in Beverly Hills, with arcade games on the way. (Jakob N. Layman / Full Proof Pizza)

Full Proof Pizza

The long-awaited first stand-alone location of Full Proof Pizza is open in Beverly Hills. The naturally leavened pizza from chefs Or Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf first began as a pop-up within their other business, Lodge Bread Co., and now serves New York-style pizza out of a 1980s-arcade-inspired 1,100-square-foot space. Pizzas are available by the slice or whole as 12- or 18-inch pies, and come in options such as burrata with zucchini and pine nuts; pepperoni; spicy sausage with kale and garlic; and potato and leek. Salads also are available. Full Proof Pizza is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

371 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, (424) 288-4668, fullproofpizza.com

Fiish

A sushi bar is open within Culver City’s Platform complex, offering line-caught and sustainably sourced seafood, some of which is dry-aged in house. Fiish soft-launched as a takeout/delivery concept called Little Fiish but now operates as a full sushi bar with small plates such as salmon chicharrones and tuna tataki; a la carte maki, nigiri and sashimi; two prix fixe sushi menus; and cocktails that involve sake, sochu and more. Fiish is open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to “late,” and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to “late.”

8820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (323) 272-2262, fiish.co