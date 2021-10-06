Belles Beach House, a vibey new restaurant and bar, is headed to Venice

Belles Beach House

A new tropical restaurant and bar that’s big on patio seating is coming to Venice. Restaurateur Nick Mathers of Wish You Were Here Group — the hospitality team behind Élephante in Santa Monica and Eveleigh on the Sunset Strip, among others — expects to open Belles Beach House this month with Hawaiian izakaya-inspired dishes such as yellowtail sashimi with ponzu, char siu pork ribs and karaage chicken, plus DJ sets, orchid-topped cocktails and views of the Venice Boardwalk in the 10,000-square-foot-space that was formerly home to Larry’s. Belles will open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

24 Windward Ave., Venice, bellesbeachhouse.com

Soft Spirits

Soft Spirits, a bottle shop in Echo Park, is set to open Oct. 9. It will offer mixers, tonics and other components for building a cocktail, but the entire shop will be alcohol-free. Owner Jillian Barkley began Soft Spirits as an Instagram account that spotlighted nonalcoholic spirits — which often distill herbs and spices to replicate the flavor profiles of alcohol. She plans to sell 60 to 80 brands, including nonalcoholic beer and wine, and spirits such as Kin, Ghaia, Wilfred and Lyre’s Dry London Spirit. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

3208 ½ W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, softspirits.club

Next year Katsu Sando’s sandwiches, such as the walnut shrimp sando, are headed to San Gabriel. (Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

Katsu Sando SGV

Chinatown’s Japanese sandwich shop is heading east. Fast-casual restaurant Katsu Sando, with its milk-bread sandwiches, curry plates, salads and onigiri, will open a second location in 2022. The new San Gabriel outpost will house a larger kitchen, which will allow for new dishes and for Katsu Sando’s limited and seasonal items, such as the oxtail hayashi rice, to appear on the menu on a regular basis. Quick-and-casual to-go fare will still be available, as will the konbini fridge, but the second Katsu Sando will offer on-site dining and, co-owner Daniel Son hopes, more space to bake bread, run R&D and serve beer and wine. He is aiming for a spring launch.

710 W. Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, eatkatsusando.com

1010 Wine and Events

Sisters LeAnn and Leslie Jones have opened 1010 Wine and Events in Inglewood, a wine bar that spotlights Black-owned wineries, hosts beer and wine tastings, offers a monthly wine club, and features bites such as grilled steak with Creole butter, pesto linguine and peach cobbler panna cotta. A corresponding clothing brand and merch line, called Inglewine, also is on offer in the space, as is live music every Sunday evening. Open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

1010 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (424) 331-9400, 1010wineandevents.com

Brewsology Beer Fest

Brewsology Beer Fest — a ticketed, 21-plus event with more than 50 breweries — will take over the California Science Center on Nov. 13. General-admission tickets ($50) include beer samples and access to the museum, while VIP tickets ($65) offer early entry and specialty beers. A range of breweries will be present and pouring, including local options such as Santa Monica Brew Works and Frogtown Brewery, while food from vendors such as Metztli Taqueria and Shappy Pretzel Co. will be available for purchase. 7 to 11 p.m.