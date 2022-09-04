How to make gyoza, and where to find the best Japanese dumplings in Los Angeles

What makes gyoza, good gyoza? I subscribe to the doctrine that any dumplings are better than no dumplings. But according to Brandon Kida, chef at Hinoki and the Bird and founder of Go Go Gyoza, certain characteristics make some gyoza better than others.

On this week’s episode of “The Bucket List: Dumplings,” I learn how to make Kida’s pork gyoza. Plus, cookbook author Betty Hallock shares a recipe for her family’s dumplings using chicken and cabbage.

