How to make gyoza, and where to find the best Japanese dumplings in Los Angeles

On this week’s episode of ‘The Bucket List: Dumplings,’ we learn about Japanese gyoza, what makes them so delicious, and who is making them in L.A.

By Jenn HarrisColumnist 
What makes gyoza, good gyoza? I subscribe to the doctrine that any dumplings are better than no dumplings. But according to Brandon Kida, chef at Hinoki and the Bird and founder of Go Go Gyoza, certain characteristics make some gyoza better than others.

What is a dumpling?

What is a dumpling? It’s more complicated than you think

Is a calzone a dumpling? What about an empanada? We asked the Dumpling Mafia for Season 2 of “The Bucket List,” which explores dumplings from all over the world right here in Los Angeles.

On this week’s episode of “The Bucket List: Dumplings,” I learn how to make Kida’s pork gyoza. Plus, cookbook author Betty Hallock shares a recipe for her family’s dumplings using chicken and cabbage.

New episodes of “The Bucket List: Dumplings” will drop every Sunday on YouTube. Make sure to subscribe to our channel to never miss a video. And for more dumpling fun, you can watch Episode 1, on soup dumplings, here.

Go Go Gyoza at Go Go Bird at Citizen Public Market, 9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City, www.go-go-gyoza.com/

Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a columnist for the Food section and host of “The Bucket List” fried chicken show. She has a BA in literary journalism from UC Irvine and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

