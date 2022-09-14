Bub and Grandma’s new restaurant expands the lauded bakery into an all-day diner

Bub and Grandma’s

The anticipated restaurant from lauded bread retailer and wholesaler Bub and Grandma’s, which has served multiple local farmers markets and L.A. Times 101 List restaurants for years, is now open in Glassell Park, serving breakfast and lunch — and eventually dinner with live jazz. Inspired by classic diners, owner-founder Andy Kadin’s first restaurant features pastries and bread on display, a walk-up window, booth seating and stools along a counter overlooking a grill that prepares breakfast sandwiches served on freshly baked kaiser rolls (such as a bacon, egg and cheese, or a version with Swiss chard and Meredith Dairy cheese), plus fresh doughnuts, pastries, pies and loaves of signature Bub and Grandma’s bread. At lunchtime, the menu offers sandwiches such as roasted cauliflower with aged cheddar; brisket with apple mostarda; and crab salad, all served on the bakery’s fresh bread, with sides and salads too. In keeping with the bakery’s years-long practice of aiding the community and reducing waste, the new restaurant will donate its surplus bread and other baked goods to nonprofits and other organizations that feed those in need. The new restaurant is currently open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. Bub and Grandma’s will continue to appear at the Hollywood Farmers Market, the Altadena Farmers Market and the Culver City Farmers Market.

3507 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, bubandgrandmas.com/restaurant

The new Bub and Grandma’s restaurant offers indoor seating, plus a to-go window for takeout and simple pastry and bread walk-up orders. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Crossroads Kitchen Calabasas

Chef Tal Ronnen’s acclaimed plant-based Melrose restaurant expanded to Las Vegas earlier this year; this month, it’s heading to Calabasas. Crossroads Kitchen is set to open Sept. 23 within the Commons at Calabasas shopping center. The new location will serve a few dishes not available at the Melrose location, such as chestnut foie gras, as well as caviar and chips, and will offer lunch service.

4799 Commons Way, Calabasas, crossroadskitchen.com

The Backyard

The team behind Los Feliz restaurant Messhall Kitchen is set to debut an American spot in Orange County Sept. 14. The Backyard, located two blocks from the ocean in Seal Beach, will focus on barbecue with smoked chicken, ribs, pulled pork, hot links and Santa Maria-style tri-tip steak — and sides such as mac and cheese, beans and coleslaw — but also will offer lobster rolls, burgers, po’boys and salads, as well as beer from local breweries and California wines. The Backyard will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

136 Main St., Seal Beach, (323) 660-6377, thebackyardsb.com

A new, barbecue-focused restaurant from the owners and kitchen team of Messhall Kitchen opens this week in Seal Beach. (The Backyard)

Mama’s Nightmarket

Local food service Mama launched as a takeout operation to support immigrant-owned restaurants in L.A., but earlier this year it expanded to live food events with Mama’s Nightmarket, spotlighting AAPI bites and vendors. On Sept. 24, the night market returns to Arts District skate park the Berrics as Mercado Nocturno, expanding its focus and hosting more than 20 food stalls across a range of cultures. Entry to the 21-and-up event costs $20, with food and beverage available for purchase, and runs 6 p.m. to midnight with DJ sets and dishes such as blood clam ceviche from La Cevicheria; wok-fried noodles from Woon; tacos dorados from Mariscos 4 Vientos; baleadas from Rincon Hondureño; Thai sausage from BBQ 4U by Anita; and mooncakes from Eat Domi. A portion of ticket sales, merch and select dish sales will benefit Respect Your Elders, a nonprofit that feeds minority-community seniors in L.A.

2535A E. 12th St., Los Angeles, mama.co/pages/nightmarket

Parm Boyz

After nearly a year’s hiatus, popular Italian American pop-up Parm Boyz is back with a monthly residency at Ronan through spring of 2023. The $44 prix-fixe menu centers around chicken or eggplant Parmesan and also includes antipasti, Caesar salad, pasta with red sauce and tiramisu. Beverages such as house-made limoncello are available for additional purchase. The next dinners will take place Oct. 6 and Nov. 20; reservations can be made through Ronan.

7315 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 917-5100, instagram.com/parmboyz