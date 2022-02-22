Pizzeria Sei, from a Providence, Ronan and Pizzana vet, opens in Pico-Robertson

Pizzeria Sei

A pizzeria serving wood-fired pies along with salads, small plates and house-made tiramisu is now open at the corner of Pico and Robertson boulevards. Pizzeria Sei, from husband-and-wife team William Joo and Jenn So, showcases the Japanese style of Neapolitan pizza-making, with light saucing and pinched edges forming a chewier but still fluffy crust. Classics include Margherita and marinara, plus other options — such as the mushroom-and-thyme-topped Funghi and the prosciutto-and-egg-adorned Bismarck — with add-ons such as anchovy, fior di latte and arugula. This is the first restaurant for the couple, and it builds on Joo’s career cooking in the kitchens of Providence, Pizzana, Ronan and Angelini Osteria. It offers delivery and takeout, as well as dine-in seating at a wraparound counter with a view of Joo preparing the pizzas and working the oven. Pizzeria Sei is open Wednesday to Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8781 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 279-9800, pizzeriasei.com

Chef Joo mans the wood-burning pizza oven at his new restaurant, Pizzeria Sei. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Tuk Tuk Thai’s new home

Tuk Tuk Thai ran for more than 20 years in Pico-Robertson, but earlier this month, the family-owned spot opened in Sawtelle with a new focus. Sisters Katy Noochla-or and Amanda Kuntee, who also operate Chao Krung and Same Same Thai, have reopened Tuk Tuk Thai with a focus on Thai street food, including sour sausage, shrimp meatballs, curry dumplings and vegan snacks such as Southeast-style fried eggplant and shredded-and-fried taro root. Curries, grilled entrees and pan-fried noodles are still on offer, and beer and wine are expected to follow. Tuk Tuk Thai is currently open for takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to Friday, Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. On-site dining is expected to launch in early March.

1638 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 860-1872, tuktukthailosangeles.com

A pared-down version of Arcadia’s 626 Night Market, seen here, is headed to Santa Monica. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

626 Night Market Mini

Arcadia’s 626 Night Market food festival is headed west for a limited run. For five weekends, roughly two dozen food stalls will pop up in Santa Monica’s Lot 27, serving a range of Asian bites such as bao, ramen and gyoza. The food festival is for all ages, except for the “alcohol garden,” which is 21 and over. The 626 Night Market Mini series will run from 1 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 27; March 12 and 13; March 26 and 27; April 9 and 10; and April 23 and 24.

452 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica, 626nightmarket.com/mini

Generational Mexican restaurant Casa Vega, seen here in 2019, has been a Valley stalwart for decades. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Casa Vega’s a Classic

One of L.A.’s longest-running and most influential Mexican restaurants just received a prestigious dining award. This month, Casa Vega was bestowed the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award, given annually to locally owned restaurants “beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” Casa Vega — founded in 1956 by Rafael “Ray” Vega and now run by daughter Christy Vega — helped introduce the San Fernando Valley and countless Angelenos to Mexican food and margaritas, gaining celebrity and generational fandom over the decades. Casa Vega was one of six restaurants deemed an America’s Classic in 2022 and is the only awardee in California this year.

13301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 788-4868, jamesbeard.org/blog/announcing-the-2022-americas-classics

Crossroads Kitchen and CB Las Vegas

Chef Tal Ronnen’s trailblazing vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, is expanding to Las Vegas. The Melrose spot — one of The Times’ 101 best restaurants — is set to open within the sprawling combination resort, casino and mall Resorts World this spring. Crossroads Las Vegas will be dinner-only and offer a few of the Melrose stalwarts, such as the tagliatelle Bolognese, along with new dishes. A new fast-casual concept, CB, which stands for Crossroads Burger, also will open within Resorts World, serving house-made burgers, fries, sausages and shakes. Executive chef Paul Zlatos will lead the Vegas kitchens.

3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, crossroadskitchen.com