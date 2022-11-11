A new British pub in Hollywood, a bar from ‘Vanderpump’ alum and more openings

The Chap

Later this month the hospitality firm behind restaurants Mother Wolf, Ka’teen, Mes Amis and Desert 5 Spot plans to debut the Chap, a British-style pub in Hollywood. Named for London-born Charlie Chaplin, the restaurant and bar aim to riff on classic pub fare such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, and a Sunday roast that includes roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. Draft beers will include selections from London craft breweries, among others, while the cocktail list offers house creations and classics such as the Pimm’s Cup. The space includes a bar, a separate dining room dubbed the Chaplin Room and a back patio with a retractable roof, and will host sports events, pub trivia and live entertainment such as a fiddle band and DJ sets. The Chap is set to open Nov. 19, with hours of 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

1607 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, thechappub.com

An appetizer of mushroom and Gruyère beignets at Schwartz & Sandy’s. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Schwartz & Sandy’s

A new cocktail lounge from barmen and “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval is now open in Hollywood with tropical drinks, bites such as lobster corn dogs with curried mustard, and wine by the glass and the bottle. Schwartz & Sandy’s, in the former La Villita Cantina space in Franklin Village, serves inventive spins on classics, like a mai tai variant made with spiced wine syrup, or the Thai-tea-tinged Manhattan, with dishes that include wild-mushroom and Gruyère beignets; entrées such as steak with hand-cut fries and chimichurri; tahini Caesar salad with falafel croutons; and, in a playful nod to the restaurateurs’ Midwestern roots, “Juicy Lucy” sliders with house-made American cheese and ale-braised onions. Schwartz & Sandy’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to “late.”

1917 N. Bronson Ave., Los Angeles, schwartzandsandys.com

Great White Melrose

Great White, the Venice-founded all-day cafe serving beer and natural wine, now operates a 5,000-square-foot location in West Hollywood. As with the Venice and Larchmont outposts, chef Juan Ferreiro oversees the menu of salads, breakfast burritos, smoothie bowls, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, plus new items such as steak with mushroom fries and bok choy; crispy fish with broccolini; and chicken shawarma with cauliflower and labneh. The newest Great White offers indoor and outdoor seating as well as a private dining room, and is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8917 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (424) 274-3244, greatwhite.cafe

The local all-day Great White cafe chain takes over a former laundromat along Melrose Avenue. (Roberto Amado-Cattaneo III/Great White)

Eat Your Feed

A new food festival that combines viral dishes, trends and culinary shows is popping up within ComplexCon, an annual event dedicated to streetwear, food and art. Eat Your Feed, from First We Feast and Buzzfeed’s Tasty, will take over a portion of the Long Beach Convention Center on Nov. 19 and 20 with 25 food vendors — such as Apollonia’s Pizzeria, Bridgetown Roti, a “Hot Ones” booth and Yellow Paper Burger — offering for-purchase dishes, including one-day-only specials created for the festival. Food hosts and chefs will also be present for live entertainment such as cooking challenges and taste tests. ComplexCon tickets range from $117.76 for single-day entry to a $600 all-weekend VIP pass.

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, complexcon.com

Kneaded Bread Fest

Earlier this year the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County launched a community-based exhibition that paid tribute to local bakers. On Nov. 19, the months-long “Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories” series culminates in Kneaded Bread Fest, a one-day festival devoted to all things bread. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the all-ages event will include educational stations, such as a seed bar, plus food demos from Porto’s Bakery, meet-and-greets with the teams from Guatemalteca Bakery and Nickel Diner, live performance of a bread-themed music set and more. Entry is included with museum tickets, which range from $7 to $15. (Children 2 and under are free.)

900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 763-3466, nhm.org/breadfest