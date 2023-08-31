Best places to eat near SoFi Stadium

At the only self-proclaimed Somali restaurant in Los Angeles, owner Hussein Mohamud has curated a small menu of community favorites. Of the 10 items, the goat plate is a must. The meat is boiled for hours in a stew of garlic, tomato, and basil until it falls off the bone and then garnished with lime that ignites those aromas. Your drink will come to your table with a banana on the side. Traditionally, you are meant to slice up the banana, pick up your chosen meat and scoop up some rice, all with your right hand. Somali food lands on the milder side in terms of spice, but if you are looking for an extra kick, dip the fragrant morsel of food in basbaas, the green chile sauce made with cilantro, white vinegar and jalapeño that comes in a plastic cup on the side. Arrive around noon to catch the beginning of the dinner menu and end of the breakfast menu, on which you’ll find spice-coated chicken suqaar with anjero, a large fermented sorghum pancake similar to Ethiopian injera. The oval plates of food are longer than the average forearm, so come hungry and ready to take home leftovers. — Camryn Brewer

137 Arbor Vitae St., Inglewood, (310) 419-9900, banadirsomalirestaurant.com, @banadirsomalirestaurant