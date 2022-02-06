Where we love to eat near SoFi Stadium
Whether you’re headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday or to the next round of sold-out BTS concerts, SoFi Stadium, to the curious eater, is a pin worth dropping on your digital map as the center of an enriching array of restaurants and eateries. Inglewood, Southwest L.A., Hawthorne and El Segundo and communities a bit farther afield have for decades been generating a culinary map that is uniquely reflective of the various cultures that converge here: African American, Mexican and Central American, Jamaican, Belizean, Japanese and others. Whether you’re pining for a decent postgame meal or a pregame snack, this list of top options near SoFi Stadium, compiled by Times Food staff, editors and our local friends in the newsroom, should have you covered.