Where we love to eat near SoFi Stadium

The ardor for Nashville-style hot chicken in Los Angeles — and across the United States — continues to burn. When Kim Prince opened her restaurant at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall in December 2019, she brought us a taste of hot chicken’s true pedigree. Her aunt is André Prince Jeffries, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville; their family began selling hot chicken to Music City customers in the 1940s. Come to Hotville to understand why the harrowing pleasure became a national phenomenon. The staff will plead with first-timers to order mild; with medium and certainly spicy you cross into the territory of tingling, maybe even an all-over prickling sensation, and sweats. If you can handle the sensations, you will end up wanting more. For hot chicken sandwich seekers, Price makes a slaw-crowned version she calls the Shaw, and on weekends the kitchen makes buttery waffles to pair with the bird.