Three people cheer at an outdoor table.
Marilyn Monterrojas, Jesus Cisneros and Jocelyn Monerrojas cheer the Rams at Three Weavers Brewing in Inglewood.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Food

From coffee to cocktail bars: Where to get a drink near SoFi Stadium

By Stephanie Breijo
Danielle DorseyDaniel HernandezJenn Harris
Home stadium of the Rams and the Chargers and the frequent host of world-touring pop acts such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, in just a few years, SoFi Stadium has become an indispensable entertainment hub for Angelenos. And with other neighborhood changes like the recent expansion of the Metro K Line and the projected 2024 opening of the Intuit Dome and future home arena for the L.A. Clippers, there are more reasons than ever to head to southwest L.A. Whether you’re looking for a place to pre-game before you sing your heart out at the “Eras” or “Renaissance” tour, need a spot to cheer a win or drown a loss, or just want to grab a coffee, tea or juice to recharge, here’s a list of our favorite breweries, wineries, bars and cantinas near SoFi Stadium.

Photos from Aduke African Cuisine, TriniStyle Cuisine, Post & Beam, and American Deli.

Food

Where we love to eat near SoFi Stadium

Whether you’re looking for a pregame snack or a postgame meal, this list of restaurants has you covered.

Hawthorne, CA - January 20: Commonspace Brewery on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Hawthorne, CA. (Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)
(Daniel Hernandez/Los Angeles Times)

Common Space Brewery

Hawthorne Brewery $
By Daniel Hernandez
Hawthorne and its surrounding cities are increasingly becoming a hub of SoCal craft beer, and Common Space is a terrific beacon to start a local brewery crawl that might also include AleWorks across the way or Three Weavers in Inglewood. Common Space is welcoming and unpretentious; the tap room begins populating right at opening with people in workwear from nearby companies. A generous patio and open plan offer views of the outfit’s enormous steel tanks, where brewers make Common Space’s diverse mix of lagers, ales and IPAs. The Sonrisa, a Mexican-style lager with an ABV of 4.2%, is a great place to start.
A kale detox smoothie, cold-pressed juice and cucumber agua fresca from El Colibri Juice and Snacks
(Jenn Harris/Los Angeles Times)

El Colibri Juice and Snacks

Inglewood Juice Bars $
By Jenn Harris
The cucumber agua fresca from this tiny storefront is cool, sweet and refreshing, with all the vibrance of a freshly cut cucumber. If you’re looking for cold-pressed juices, smoothies packed with superfoods (I recommend the Kale Detox) and agua frescas, this is the place. And there are sandwiches too.
Friends cheers a couple of beers at Far Field Beer Company
(Jenn Harris/Los Angeles Times)

Far Field Beer Co.

Lawndale Brewery $
By Jenn Harris
With most of the breweries in the nearby areas housed in industrial buildings, this converted auto-body shop in Lawndale, with its open second story and blond wood walls, feels more like a bright seaside retreat. The tap list covers a broad spectrum of styles that recently included sour ales, a cream ale, oyster stout, Imperial oatmeal stouts, multiple IPAs and more. For those looking to sip something sans alcohol, the Hawaiian sparkling tea feels almost restorative, with bright notes of passion fruit and peach.
Items from from Hilltop Coffee.
(Stephanie Breijo/Los Angeles Times)

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Inglewood Coffee $
Take out
By Stephanie Breijo
Partners Ajay Relan, Yonnie Hagos and Issa Rae (yes, really) see coffee shops as cornerstones of any community, and they build their Hilltop cafes with that in mind: Their coffee bars have served as art galleries, crafting and coloring workshops, and homes for pop-up artists and florists alike. They also happen to serve excellent coffee and all-day fare. There’s always a rotation of seasonal drinks, which are worth detouring for, but some of the now-signature house concoctions have quickly become my go-to (just try and stop me from ordering an iced pistachio latte every time). Round it out with a breakfast burrito, tartine “droptop” and some beignets in the airy and mellow two-story space to really “find your Hilltop.”
Friends cheers a couple of beers at the Los Angeles Ale Works tasting room
(Jenn Harris/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Ale Works

Hawthorne Brewery $
By Jenn Harris
When it opened in 2016, this was the first brewery in Hawthorne. There’s a sizable selection of ales, lagers and IPAs, with more than two dozen varieties available daily. If hard seltzer is more your speed, they have that too. For coffee lovers, the Buttress of Windsor is a jet-black, cold-brew coffee porter with a strong java flavor. With multiple areas for seating (patio, tasting room and lounge room with games), there’s plenty of room to spread out and catch a game, inside or out.
A lemon extravaganza at Mingles Tea Bar in Inglewood. The tea bar carries Pào Tea's Lemon Ball Tea and homemade lemon cake.
(Patricia Escárcega / Los Angeles)

Mingles Tea Bar

Inglewood Teahouse $
By Jenn Harris
Owner Lara Curtis mixes all her own loose-leaf tea blends, with some specifically designed for purported health benefits. The Bright-Eyed blend incorporates cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, sarsaparilla and black peppercorn. And there’s a selection of caffeine-free tea blends too. For something to eat, there are Curtis’ mother’s desserts. Her lemon cake and peach cobbler are excellent.
INGLEWOOD , CA - FEBRUARY 14: From Left - Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas owners of Sip & Sonder coffee shop on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Inglewood , CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Sip & Sonder

Inglewood Coffee $
Take out
By Stephanie Breijo
Founders and friends Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas have created a beacon of both craft coffee and community on the historic stretch of Market Street in Inglewood. Sip & Sonder roasts its beans in-house, crafts some truly exquisite caffeinated concoctions, hosts panel discussions on equity and Black business, uplifts Black creators by showcasing their art and food — if the Caribbean patties from pop-up Bridgetown Roti are on offer, be sure to order at least one — and runs its own nonprofit, called Sonder Impact, to further Black small business and investment.
Inglewood, CA - January 30: Rams fans from right, Marilyn Monterrojas, Jesus Cisneros and Jocelyn Monerrojas react as Rams turn over the ball in the engine on an interception in the first quarter while watching the game at Three Weavers Brewing Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Three Weavers Brewing Co.

Inglewood Brewery $
By Jenn Harris
Located in a gray industrial building, Three Weavers boasts a 12,000-square-foot brewery and an expansive beer garden that, on a busy weekend, feels like the best block party. The core lineup on tap features a West Coast-style IPA called Expatriate, a kolsch named Seafarer and the Midnight Flight imperial stout. There’s a TV playing that day’s game and a rotating lineup of food trucks, so you never have to leave the party.
Inglewood, CA - January 20: Tortugo Brewing Company on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)
(Daniel Hernandez/Los Angeles Times)

Tortugo Brewing Co.

Inglewood Brewery $
By Daniel Hernandez
When I first walked into Tortugo Brewing Co., I sort of breathed a sigh of relief and said, “Yessss, now this is the real Inglewood!” In an industrial section of central Inglewood — a triangular pocket between the 405, La Cienega Boulevard and Florence Avenue — Tortugo Brewing has been quietly building a sense of localism and community for craft beer drinkers that simply reflects the lived reality. The staff is friendly and unfussy, there is a kitchen of sorts offering fries and burgers, and the IPAs are extra-satisfying. I’m bred on San Diego-style IPAs, without apology, and the West Coast Livin’ offers a rich whiff of home.
(WONHO LEE)

Cork & Batter

Inglewood American $$
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
Across the street from SoFi Stadium and next door to the still-under-construction Intuit Dome, Cork & Batter is a three-story sports lounge with TVs throughout, including a vibey rooftop with fire pits and a hip-hop soundtrack. Thanks to the location, this spot is often busy and it’s best to make a reservation, especially if you want to enjoy the view from the roof. There’s a menu of standard bar fare and a full bar including creative cocktails, wine by the glass and bottle and a beer list. You’ll see plenty of tables ordering colorful margarita “trees;” with four bottles of Patron perched on a vertical hanger and filled with flavors like watermelon, prickly pear, white peach and tamarind, each tree runs $69. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with the margarita tree discounted to $65, individual margaritas priced at $9, a bucket of five beers for $25 and a beer and a shot for $16, plus additional food and drink deals.
Two mojitos and a bowl of tortilla chips from Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )

Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill

Inglewood Mexican $$
By Danielle Dorsey
This vibrant cantina on La Brea Boulevard is a destination for big hearty plates of Mexican-American dishes like enchiladas, fajitas and nachos and a Taco Tuesday that brings a $2 discount on tacos. Another reason to visit is for the goblet-sized margaritas that come in flavors like pomegranate, watermelon, pineapple japapeño and peach and can be upsized with bottles of beer, Grand Marnier or even Patron overturned in your glass. Mango margarita fans may opt to try one of the Mangoneadas with chamoy rimmed around the glass and, depending on which one you order, all over the beer bottle that’s dumped inside. The family behind Fiesta Martin operates a second Inglewood location on East Florence Avenue, though the original has more seating as well as a spacious patio.
Updates:

9:46 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023: A previous version of this guide was published on February 6, 2022. No entries have been deleted and two new entries — Cork & Batter and Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill — have been added to this updated version.

