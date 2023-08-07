From coffee to cocktail bars: Where to get a drink near SoFi Stadium

Home stadium of the Rams and the Chargers and the frequent host of world-touring pop acts such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, in just a few years, SoFi Stadium has become an indispensable entertainment hub for Angelenos. And with other neighborhood changes like the recent expansion of the Metro K Line and the projected 2024 opening of the Intuit Dome and future home arena for the L.A. Clippers, there are more reasons than ever to head to southwest L.A. Whether you’re looking for a place to pre-game before you sing your heart out at the “Eras” or “Renaissance” tour, need a spot to cheer a win or drown a loss, or just want to grab a coffee, tea or juice to recharge, here’s a list of our favorite breweries, wineries, bars and cantinas near SoFi Stadium.