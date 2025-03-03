What’s your favorite memory of the Original Pantry Cafe?

The Original Pantry Cafe closed on Sunday after 101 years of serving up homestyle breakfast platters, burgers and coffee on the corner of 9th and South Figueroa streets in downtown L.A. Fans of the iconic diner lined up around the building and down the street, even bringing lawn chairs to sit in as they waited for one last table.

The planned closure got us thinking about our favorite landmark restaurants in L.A. and what they mean to us. Tell us about your favorite memory at the Original Pantry Cafe, and if there are any other long-standing L.A. restaurants that you hope to keep visiting in the years to come.