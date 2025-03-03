Advertisement
Food

What’s your favorite memory of the Original Pantry Cafe?

Customers line up outside in the rain for a table at the Original Pantry Cafe.
Customers line up outside in the rain for a table at the Original Pantry Cafe.
(Nick Argro/For The Times)
By Danielle DorseySenior Food Editor 

The Original Pantry Cafe closed on Sunday after 101 years of serving up homestyle breakfast platters, burgers and coffee on the corner of 9th and South Figueroa streets in downtown L.A. Fans of the iconic diner lined up around the building and down the street, even bringing lawn chairs to sit in as they waited for one last table.

The planned closure got us thinking about our favorite landmark restaurants in L.A. and what they mean to us. Tell us about your favorite memory at the Original Pantry Cafe, and if there are any other long-standing L.A. restaurants that you hope to keep visiting in the years to come.

More to Read

Food
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement
Advertisement