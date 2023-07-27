Warm breakfast memelas with Guelaguetza’s Brice Lopez
Brice Lopez stops by The Kitchen to create three breakfast memelas, a dish she learned from her time in Oaxaca, Mexico. It’s what she loves to eat, what her kids love to eat and what she hopes you learn to love to eat as well.
Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.