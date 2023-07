Steamed Blackthroat Sea Perch with Jon Yao | The Kitchen at The Los Angeles Times

Chef Jon Yao stopped by The Kitchen to prepare his Steamed Blackthroat Sea Perch with ginger and Tokyo Negi. , a plate he credits as being the first to really lean into his Taiwanese heritage. Yao credits his upbringing in the San Gabriel Valley and his mother for his rise as a chef, creating authentic, original dishes.