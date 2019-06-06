Father’s day gifts that help a dad stay fit

Stumped for a Father’s Day gift? Toss out those old ideas about ties, whiskey and gift cards and search instead for things that will help the father figure in your life make his own health a priority.
Here are some options:
For the dad who’s obsessive about recycling: The Primus Lite II Bio from Vivobarefoot — billed as the brand’s most eco-friendly all-around performance shoe — is made of more than 30% renewable, plant-based materials, including harvested algae, yellow dent field corn and natural rubber. It’s light enough to fold and will let Dad feel like he’s barefoot whether he’s out walking the dog or getting in a hike. $160, vivobarefoot.com
Dispatch a stressed-out dad to a week in the wilderness. Elements Gathering is organizing a seven-day camp-out in Sequoia country, at the Mountain Home Demonstration Forest in Springville, Calif. Although the community-building event is not men-only, co-organizer Rachel Natland said men in the past have been especially drawn to the event’s lessons in primitive fire-making, how to craft a bow, hunting, search and rescue and land navigation. July 18-24, $450 for the week includes breakfast and dinner and all activities. Bring your own tent. elementsgathering.com
If Dad needs help getting prepared but isn’t the type to sacrifice style, the emergency kits from Preppi are housed in the Prepster, a Los Angeles-made, water-resistant canvas and leather bag. Inside are toiletry kits from Malin + Goetz, first aid supplies, a solar phone charger with emergency radio, blankets and ponchos, and a host of other items that will come in handy during a natural disaster. The three-day, two-person kit is $495 at preppi.co. ($75 extra for monogramming.)
Geared toward those who read labels, take supplements and aim to take especially good care of themselves: the newly launched MyBlueprint kit says it uses DNA — via a cheek swab — to do a deep dive into everything that makes Dad tick: Find out about food sensitivities or allergies, risks of developing diseases, what sort of fitness activity is the most optimal, and how his genes affect stress and his emotional life. $275, aor.us