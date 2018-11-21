No excuses: 4 ways to keep your fitness on point this holiday season

Ease into fitness by dusting off that old bike or pair of roller skates. Join thousands of cyclists, walkers and skaters as they make their way through the streets of downtown Los Angeles during CicLAvia’s annual Heart of LA. The route temporarily closes streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos on bikes and skates. Free for all, CicLAvia “connects communities to each other across an expansive city, creating a safe place” to begin your fitness journey.