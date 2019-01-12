How airline food helps Randy Jackson fight his Type-2 diabetes diagnosis

That was 18 years ago. Shortly afterward, the music producer and then-“American Idol” judge began working with a behavior modification therapist to help him understand why he ate the way he did. He underwent gastric bypass surgery and lost 120 pounds. He has kept the diabetes in check with a mix of medication, healthful eating and regular exercise. Nor has Jackson forgotten that visit to his dentist; he’s partnered with Colgate Total and the American Diabetes Assn. on a campaign to spotlight the connection between gum disease and diabetes, a condition which is diagnosed on average once every 21 seconds in the U.S.