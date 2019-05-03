Come inside the Red Tent and celebrate womanhood

“I’ve dedicated my life to organizing spaces for the empowerment of women, and lifting their voices up,” Starkweather said on the phone from her Massachusetts home. “Instead of bleeding time being something as never held by the culture at large, now you have girls that have been brought up in the Red Tent and have been initiated into what it means to be a woman, and to tell stories.” She adds that in our #MeToo moment the Red Tent serves, as it has for many years, as a refuge from sexual harassment or trauma.