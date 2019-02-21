An Oscar-nominated short exploring the menstruation taboo got its start at a North Hollywood high school

Lack of access and affordability means that only 12% of India’s 355 million menstruating women use sanitary napkins, according to a 2011 study by Nielsen. Most women are forced to use old cloth or rags. The lack of access to sanitary napkins makes it difficult for young girls between 12 and 18 to continue their education once they get their period. About 23% of girls in this age bracket drop out of school after they start menstruating.