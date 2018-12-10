These must-haves for your gym bag let you freshen up after a workout

And if you’re getting dressed and notice a wayward patch of body hair, there’s a woman’s razor from Los Angeles-based brand Sphynx that comes with its own soap and water. The nifty circular implement has a blade, a tiny refillable water bottle and a small slab of soap; just squirt, lather and shave. Refill packs also available. The Sphynx comes in teal, pink, purple and black. $15 at shopsphynx.com and in Target stores.