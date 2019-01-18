A Spartan’s guide to crushing your 2019 fitness goals

“The ability to delay gratification is a huge contributor to success,” De Sena said. Clean out all the cookies and processed junk from your pantry so you have more distance from them. When you’re tempted to have a third cocktail or overindulge in another way, “make it ugly.” Visualize how hungover you were the last time you drank too much tequila or how disgusted you felt after eating that sleeve of chocolate chip cookies. Set a goal for how long you can go before having dessert. Is it three days or five?