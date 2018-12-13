Advertisement

A new pop-up is selling cactus trees for a very L.A. Christmas

By Lisa Boone
Dec 13, 2018 | 4:30 AM
Platform's Holiday Cactus Lot will be open on weekends through December 23. (John Alden Sharp)

Christmas trees can be fraught with memories of holidays past.

They can also be fraught with conflict as family members debate “real” versus “fake” Christmas tree options.

With fewer trees available in California this year, the debate has accelerated.

Is it wrong to want a tree?

And what if the act of buying a tree is just as important as the tree itself?

Culver City retail outlet Platform and Highland Park’s Ponderosa Cactus are partnering to offer a fun solution to the debate with Holiday Cacti Wonderland, an unconventional Christmas tree lot that is filled with drought-tolerant cactuses instead of evergreen trees.

Some ways to decorate a cactus Christmas tree.
Some ways to decorate a cactus Christmas tree. (John Alden Sharp)

Located under the Metro Gold Line, the outdoor pop-up features garland-swathed potted cactuses, seasonal treats from the new Milk Bar truck, complimentary tea from Art of Tea, and colorful furnishings from Bend Goods.

Holiday Cacti Wonderland

Where: Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 23.

Info: platformla.com

Cactus Christmas tree
Cactus Christmas tree (John Alden Sharp)

