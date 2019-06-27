Our favorite ‘noir bars,’ dark sanctuaries on a blistering summer day

I am writing this love letter on the back of my wrist, in a handsome old dump that looks like it washed ashore during a storm. The object of my affection is the Harbor Room, a popcorn ball of driftwood, sly smirks and sticky beer. Purportedly, it is the smallest bar in Los Angeles and the third-smallest in the nation. This allows for a rakish intimacy. Total strangers confide. Mothers duck out for an hour here in the late afternoon.