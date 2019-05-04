Four Hours: The magical, mystical sights and scents of Burbank’s Magnolia Park

11 a.m. Book a KleanSpa perfume session at Phoebe Peacock, a boutique perfumery and gift shop at 3414 1/2 W. Magnolia Blvd., where you can create your own scent based on your personal selections. Prefer citrus? Musk or patchouli? Some of your likes and dislikes may surprise you as owner Jennifer Hardaway presents you with unidentified notes from more than 200 in stock. “Sometimes people think they like jasmine, but they don’t,” she says of the blind “sniffing session.” Before you know it, Hardaway has created a roll-on fragrance or spray formula so appealing, you will want to reapply it throughout the day. (My citrusy scent included musk, ambergris and cedar bean, pink grapefruit, California grapefruit and pink peppercorn). A consultation and a roll-on signature scent starts at $75, more for a spray.