Four Hours: A kid-friendly guide to South Pasadena

1:30 p.m. If you have little ones in tow, proceed at your own risk to Fair Oaks Pharmacy at 1526 Mission St. With all the old fashioned candy, board games and toys, this joint is almost too thrilling. It may have opened in 1914, but today the vibe remains straight out of the 1950s. If you’re ready to eat again, grab an order of tater tots. If you want a massive sugar rush, try a soda fountain drink or what’s called the All-American Banana Split.