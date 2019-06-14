Here's one way to make people care: Host an entertaining but informative dinner party with Zooey Deschanel

During their presentation, Deschanel became tearful talking about the injustice of people living in “food deserts,” without easy (and/or affordable) access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Much of the food we buy from supermarkets and stores travels an average of 1,500 miles from the farm to our shopping carts, said Pechenik. Buying more food from local farmers means our food is fresher, he said, and less polluting since it doesn’t have to travel so far.