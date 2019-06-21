Why deep watering may be the answer to your garden woes

Use nursery buckets with thick, firm sides so they don’t buckle once they’re planted.

Intersperse the buckets about a foot between your plants, and bury them so their tops are about 4 inches above the soil. That depth leaves room for mulch and makes it harder for scampering lizards to fall inside.

The buckets make fertilizing easy. Add a shovelful of manure and, voila, you’re watering with manure tea. Liquid fertilizers can be added to the buckets too; just follow directions on the label.

Savio installed her buckets years ago, leaves them in year-round and plants around them every spring. If you’ve already planted your garden, Savio suggests digging holes about a foot from your plants, until roots become visible, which may be just a few inches down. Stop digging when you see the roots, she said, so you don’t disturb the plant, and place the bucket as far as you can into that shallow hole. The water will still go deeper than surface watering and allow you to add liquid fertilizer and manure too.