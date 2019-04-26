Reading Nook: Nourishing both the mind and the stomach

I read (and work; I write on this window seat too) in the central nervous system of our apartment. I naturally want to be where the most people are, and even if everyone else who lives here is at school or work, I can feel their mojos. If I listen hard enough, I can still hear my husband grinding his coffee or the bing of the refrigerator when one of the kids has been standing in front of it too long with the door open. It feels friendly in here. I don’t mind if I’m interrupted by the sound of someone in the hall waiting for the elevator. At 8 a.m., our two clearly exhausted dogs, Maude and Duke, are asleep in their bed 4 feet away.