Browsing: L.A.’s growing market for Japanese houseware

Toiro is one of several shops catering to L.A.’s growing market for high-end Japanese homeware. Tortoise General Store, the longtime Venice institution, has moved to a larger location in Mar Vista and expanded its operation. The Japanese tableware producer Kinto, after four decades in business, opened its first brick-and-mortar store last year — at the Row DTLA. (It has since opened a store in the Nakemeguro section of Tokyo.) This is in addition to Muji’s new flagship in Santa Monica and the recent launch of Vermicular (the Le Creuset of Japan) online in the United States.