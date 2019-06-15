The music teacher who stepped up and became my father when I needed one

The first day my prospective new voice teacher opened the door of his West Los Angeles home to me, we fleetingly eyed each other with suspicion. I knew nothing about the skills I was about to acquire, and here was an expert, a maestro. I had heard of his incredible reputation as a musician, and I was in awe. He quickly beckoned me to open my music book and start. He warned me that vocal training was going to be a long and arduous journey, taking years to master, but that I would learn so much more than just how to sing professionally.