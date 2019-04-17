A look at the new collection from Nate + Jeremiah: Living with style

On a recent spring morning in a downtown Los Angeles loft, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent were thoughtful, approachable and passionate about design and attention to detail — which also describes the aesthetic they champion and display in their second Nate and Jeremiah for Living Spaces collection.
The 64 pieces launching in-store and online this week range in price from $39 for accent pillows to $695 for a French-vintage inspired dining table and $2,395 for the Whitley three-piece sectional. The designers said the concept is affordable luxury: “It’s not riding the crest of any trend,” Berkus said. “It was really important that [the line] have a really good quality and a timelessness to it, so that if it stayed for 25 years, that would be OK.”
If forced to choose, Berkus said the Galerie Secretary ($1,095) would be his favorite new piece. “The Secretary started as an idea for a smaller-scale desk,” said Berkus, who envisioned creating an alternative to a built-in desk. The result, a tall, slender black cabinet with upper shelves backed with antique mirrors, a fold-out desktop and bottom drawers with brass pulls.
For Brent, it was the curvaceous, vintage-inspired Pavilion Writing Desk ($1,095): “That’s my favorite.”
Of the two-person design process, Berkus said, “Our rule, as husbands, as a couple, on television and what we design together, is if one person really doesn’t like it, it’s not happening. If somebody’s on the fence, maybe they can be convinced, and if we both love it, then it’s an A-plus and it goes in. We agree on the majority of things.”
Berkus said, “I think I tend to reach toward things that are more historical, with a more traditional perspective, and Jeremiah throws out all the rules.”
With their hit TLC show Nate and Jeremiah By Design now in its third season, which will include cameos by their kids, Poppy, 3, and Oskar, 11 months, it’s a style strategy with proven success for their growing lifestyle and design empire.
“We wake up talking about design and we go to bed talking about design,” said Brent. “We are very fortunate to have this opportunity that our passion is where we get to work, and we absolutely love it.”